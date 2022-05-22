Father’s Day Must-Haves For the Active, Up-for-Anything Dad

This article was produced in partnership with H20 Media.

This Father’s Day take the guess work out of gifting. These 12 unique gift ideas are perfect for the dad who helps put the fun in summer.

1. Rokform

A must-have for all golfers! The Rokform G-ROK Golf Speaker instantly sticks to golf carts with insanely strong magnets and offers rugged water and dustproof construction. It’s portable, Bluetooth compatible, has a 24-hour battery life, and is perfect on and off the course.

[$99.99; rokform.com]

2. JerkyGent

Gift dad a JerkyGent beef jerky subscription and he’ll get to try new brands and flavors of delicious craft jerky monthly. It’s truly the gift that keeps on giving with 3, 6, or 12-month gift options! Take 10% off any gift subscription at JerkyGent.com with code: MJ10

[Starts at $35; jerkygent.com]

3. GoSun

A cooler that doesn’t need ice? Sign us up! The Chill from GoSun is a solar-powered cooler that can keep food cold, frozen, dry, and organized — no ice required. The included PowerBank (Power 144) lets you charge devices and power your Chill day and night.

[Normally $549 but now $439 with a splash Men’s Journal special!; gosun.co]

4. Glide Outdoors

Glide has been the leader in ultra-durable, high performance, inflatable, and rigid stand up paddle boards since 2010, covering every SUP discipline. Fishing has never been as fun or productive as it is on a Glide Angler inflatable paddle board. The Angler is the largest, most stable board, but it’s still stealthy enough to sneak up on unsuspecting fish at your favorite spot. Glide includes a generous number of D-Rings that you can hook scotty mounts up to hold your fishing rods, net, cooler and depth finder. Standing on a paddle board gives a unique perspective and allows anglers to see further into the water than you can sitting in a kayak. Glide includes: dual purpose pump, fin, 3-piece paddle, carrying strap and kayak seat with every Angler.

[$899; glidesup.com]

5. Bucked Up

There are dads, and there are DILFs. Trade the “Dad Bod” for the “DILF Bod”with Bucked Up’s special DILF Stack. Packed with clinically studied supplements to upgrade his fitness, this stack arrives complete with:

Bucked Up Pre-workout

RUT Testosterone Booster

PUMP-OCALYPSE

Deer Antler Spray

Bucked Up DILF Stack—for the man determined to grow with age instead of slow with age. Use code MJDad and save 20% off sitewide today on BuckedUp.com.

[$189; buckedup.com]

6. Equibal Labs

Let’s face it, when it comes to getting ready in the morning, the less complicated things are, the better we like it. Made For Men, by the makers of finipil, is a powerful, full-body men’s skincare line designed to kill germs, tone skin, and smell good. It’s safe yet simple to use.

Join the thousands of men who love MFM. Get 50% off using code MFM50 (for a limited time only).

[$53.09; equibal.com]

7. DMOS Collective

Give Dad his new go-to tool for life: the full-sized and fully-collapsible DMOS Delta Steel shovel with convenient carry bag. No matter what kind of outdoor adventures Dad enjoys—whether it’s going off-road, tending a campfire or heading to that perfect fishing spot—he’ll appreciate its strength, versatility, and portability.

[$249; dmoscollective.com]

8. Radio Flyer

Trusted & loved by families for over 100 years, Radio Flyer® presents Flyer™—the best electric bikes for families on the go. Use promo code MENSJOURNAL for $50 off + free shipping!

[Starts at $1,799.00; radioflyer.com]

9. Ariens

The Ariens IKON XD brings power and flexibility to all yard sizes with a wide range of cutting heights. A high-back seat and large tires provide comfort and stability for a comfortable, professional cut hour after hour.

[Starts at $3,699.00; ariens.com]

10. JURA

A world first, the groundbreaking Z10 prepares both hot and cold brew specialty coffees—freshly ground, not capsuled. At the touch of a button, it brews the full spectrum of hot drinks, from intense espresso to on-trend flat white. It also opens up a whole new dimension in coffee enjoyment with the introduction of genuine cold brew specialties, thanks to the Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G.) that recognizes the chosen specialty and adjusts the grind accordingly. Experience a completely new way to enjoy coffee.

[Starts at $3,999.00; shopjura.com]

11. Somavedic

Experience better sleep, energy level, and hydration with Somavedic frequency therapy devices. Designed exclusively for indoor spaces, Somavedic helps mitigate the unwanted influences of EMF radiation from Wifi, Bluetooth, and cell phones. The Ultimate EMF effects mitigation device is a great gift for dad.. Available on Somavedic.com.

[$950; somavedic.com]

12. iHerb

Whether it’s keeping him healthy with a multivitamin or helping improve his overall fitness—in and out of the gym—iHerb is the ultimate destination for all his wellness needs. Here are some of iHerb’s recommended must-haves for Dad this Father’s Day.

[From $23; iherb.com]

Ultamins Men’s: Ultamins Men’s Multivitamin is the ultimate multivitamin blend for men that contains 100 mg of CoQ10 per serving plus Lycopene, Lutein and Methyl B12 with mushrooms, enzymes, veggies, berries, and more

Ultamins Men’s 50+ – Ultamins Men’s 50+ Multivitamin is the ultimate multivitamin blend for men over 50 that contains 100 mg of CoQ10 per serving plus Lycopene, Lutein, Methyl B12 and Saw Palmetto with mushrooms, enzymes, veggies, berries and more.

Sierra Fit Tribulus, Standardized Extract – Supports sports performance, vitality, and virility.

Graminex Flower Pollen Extract – Contains a high-quality flower pollen extract blend to help support prostate health.

Testo Energy – Herbal supplements are an excellent way to support many aspects of your health, especially for men. Super Nutrition Testo Energy can help provide added support for men’s health by promoting vitality and supporting a healthy male libido and reproductive health.

Sierra Fit Protein Crisps – Protein Crisp Bars are light, crispy, and packed with great tasting flavor. Each gluten-free protein crisp bar delivers 20 grams of protein and is a convenient snack for post workouts, between meals, or on the go.

Sierra Fit Whey Protein Complete – Sierra Fit Whey Protein Complete contains a Protein Blend, naturally occurring BCAAs, and Aminogen® Proteases to assist with protein digestion and absorption.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!