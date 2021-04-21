First Look at the Insanely Speedy Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition

For most people, a Ferrari 812 Superfast offers plenty of power (789 horsepower) and speed (0 to 60 mph in a neck-snapping 2.9 seconds). So the new Ferrari 812 Superfast Limited Edition is for those diabolical few who need something with just a little more oomph. Today, the legendary Italian automaker revealed the first official photos of its 812 Superfast Limited Edition, along with some eye-popping specs: It offers even more horsepower and revs higher than the “normal” Superfast.

The Limited Edition hits those numbers by wringing additional performance out of the Superfast’s naturally aspirated V12 engine. It’s rated to produce 819 horsepower—30 horses more than the standard Superfast—and it can rev up to a screaming 9,500 rpm, according to Ferrari. That makes it the highest-revving, highest-output internal combustion engine across Ferrari’s entire road car lineup. Insiders speculate it’ll be called the “Versione Speciale,” Car & Driver reports, but Ferrari hasn’t announced an official name yet.

Achieving that level of power and performance required a range of modifications on the Limited Edition. Ferrari engineers redesigned several key engine components, including the valve timing mechanism and exhaust system. They also made the car lighter by swapping in carbon fiber elements on the body and inside the cabin. Compared with the standard Superfast, the Limited Edition showcases some notable aerodynamic and aesthetic changes, too: new front air intakes, rear diffuser, and exhaust setup. Ferrari also replaced the rear window glass with an aluminum panel studded with vortex generators. All of these changes create more downforce to keep the car firmly planted on the road, and they give the Limited Edition a more aggressive, sporty look.

Like its stablemate, the 812 Superfast Limited Edition features a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, four-wheel steering, and Ferrari’s Side Slip Control system, which helps the driver get maximum performance and control during spirited driving.

Like what you see so far? Ferrari plans to release more details on the Limited Edition when the car premieres on the company’s social media channels on May 5 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

