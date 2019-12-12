Field Test: 4 Road-Ready New Dog Gear Essentials





Buying accessories for your dog is as much for your own benefit as it is for theirs. I would do anything for my dogs, but when I see a food container that will save me space on a road trip, a pad that will keep them from lying in the dirt, a bowl that prevents spills in my kitchen, or a dog bed that will look just a little more sophisticated in my living room, I’m as happy for myself as I am for them.

Which is exactly what I’ve rounded up here – four new dog gear items, tested on the road and at home, that will make life a little more comfortable for your pup, and for you.

4 Gear Essentials for Winterizing Your Dog

Train, Track, and Monitor Your Dog With These Pieces of Gear

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!