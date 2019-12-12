Field Test: 4 Road-Ready New Dog Gear Essentials

Ruffwear Kibble Kaddie GET IT

When bringing your dog along on a road trip, saving space in the car is everything. Prior to trying out the Ruffwear Kibble Kaddie, I was packing my dog’s food in a plastic tub, which took up a lot of room. With the Kibble Kaddie, I can store 42 cups of food in a collapsible container that can be stuffed into any crevice of the truck and folds down when empty.

The Kibble Kaddie has a roll top to prevent spilling and a mesh internal pocket for storing a measuring cup or bowl. I’ll never go on a road trip without it.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!