Field Test: 4 Road-Ready New Dog Gear Essentials

Ruffwear Mt. Bachelor Pad Dog Bed

For the same reasons of portability and convenience, I’ve added the Ruffwear Mt. Bachelor Pad to my road-trip kit as well.

This doggie pad/bed can be rolled up and secured with its own attached buckle, making it easy to stash and transport. It can serve as a comfy pad inside the car to protect your interior and give your dog some extra cushion, as a bed inside a tent or a roadside pad when pulling over for lunch. It especially came in handy on a dusty Baja trip – the more I could get my dog to lay down on the Mt. Bachelor Pad while I was cooking or reading outside, the less dirt he tracked into the car at night.

A non-slip bottom will keep the Mt. Bachelor Pad in one place, and the microsuede cover is easy to wash. Available in Medium and Large.

