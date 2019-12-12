Field Test: 4 Road-Ready New Dog Gear Essentials

Yeti Boomer Dog Bowl GET IT

The Yeti Boomer Dog Bowl is stylish enough to use at home and durable enough to take on the road. Available in two sizes, I’ve been using the Boomer 4 (as in 4 cups) for food and the Boomer 8 for water.

The stainless steel, double-walled insulation is the same used in Yeti’s mugs and tumblers, paired with a no-slip ring on the bottom that keeps the bowl from sliding along your kitchen floor as your pup cleans up every last piece of kibble.

Keep this bowl in mind as a great gift option for the dog lover in your life – Yeti offers text and logo customization on both the Boomer 4 and 8 starting at only $5 (just make sure you allow up to two weeks for processing).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!