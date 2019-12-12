Field Test: 4 Road-Ready New Dog Gear Essentials

Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed GET IT

If you’re wondering why you should shell out $300 for a dog bed, employ the same reasoning that makes you invest in any Yeti product: It’s going to work, and it’s going to last.

I wouldn’t get the Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed for a puppy at the peak of its chewing stage, but I use this item for my mature dogs who benefit from the thick cushioning and pillow bolster for their aging joints. They love it when I put this bed out on the patio for them to lie in the sun, and thanks to an easy-to-hose waterproof bottom, it’s no problem to bring the bed in and out of the house.

Plus, the Yeti Dog Bed is really like two beds in one. The center Travel Pad is removable to throw in the car and has the same non-slip bottom as the main bed.

