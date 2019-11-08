You know the deal. A plastic bag colored black on one side, filled with water, laid out in the sun for a few hours, and you have a hot-water shower (sometimes too hot!). It’s technology that’s been around forever, comes in multiple versions available in many outlets, and scratches that hot shower itch whether hanging from the back of a van or from the branch of a tree. Again, basic technology, cheap, compact, and timeless. My current favorite is the Sea to Summit Pocket Solar Shower, which is super lightweight and compact, still inexpensive, and delivers a pretty leisurely shower. Great for the pack or the van.

Sea to Summit Pocket Solar Shower specs: 4.3 oz.; 3” x 6” packed; 20’ hanging cord; 2.6 gal. capacity (8 minute shower)

