7 / 13

Some of us still actually like eating and cooking real food. Seems like these days everyone spoons their meals out of plastic pouches. Fact is, that might serve as a convenient way to eat for a few days on the trail, but it’s expensive, it’s boring, and pretty unsatisfying. Most of us appreciate eating actual food and enjoy the process of cooking, especially in base camps or on the road. The MSR Windburner Stove Combo serves up that option in an adaptable system that remains efficient, lightweight and compact enough to support groups on the trail. The Combo system features a 2.5-liter pot and 8” skillet with tight-fitting rings that shield the burner from wind gusts and a radiant heat element with good range, from full blast to low simmer. Other nice features include a sturdy tripod base, a pressure regulator that boosts cold weather performance, and fast boil times (six minutes for a liter of water). The stove and a fuel canister fit inside the pot for compact packing. Best of all, you’ll feel smug as hell as you sauté fresh, home-cooked meals while your buddies hunch over plastic bags filled with slop.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!