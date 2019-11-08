7 / 13

Nothing sucks worse than loading up at a remote river takeout after a trip, hopping into the rig, and having a dead battery. Consider the Zeus an insurance policy against that lonely moment. It will jump the car, even a big diesel rig, and several of them if necessary. But that’s just the start. The package also includes a powerful flashlight to illuminate the scene when the tire goes flat 30 miles down the dirt road after dark, enough juice to run power tools, USB ports to keep phones, tablets and GPS devices revved up, and more. The lithium polymer battery delivers four times the energy of other standard chargers. This is the big daddy of chargers/car-jump systems. It comes in a stout case and serves well in base camp, as a component of the vehicle emergency kit, or on the trail.

