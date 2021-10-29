For duds that endure the wear and tear of wilderness excursions, Filson is a mainstay. For workout apparel that withstands grueling lifting sessions, Ten Thousand is a stalwart. Separately they shine, but together they can single-handedly replace your training kit with high-performance workout apparel.

The two brands have joined forces to drop a limited-edition collection of workout clothes designed to meet the training needs of first responders and wildland firefighters.

“Having FiIson ask us to help them make this collection is an incredible honor,” says Keith Nowak, founder and CEO of Ten Thousand. While Filson was born in the woods and Ten Thousand was born in the gym, we both share a spirit that’s been forged from hard work, grit and the will to become better than we were yesterday. And this collection encompasses that perfectly.”

The Filson x Ten Thousand Collection features three pieces—all made in Filson’s signature Marsh Olive colorway: Versatile Shirt, crafted from breathable, sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and abrasion-resistant fabric; the lined Tactical Short, cut from durable yet featherweight four-way stretch ripstop fabric; and Training Sock, which features cooling mesh panels, functional cushioning, and anatomical arch support.

They all have a permanent silver ion treatment that will last through use and washing.

“Filson and Ten Thousand users share similar values and lifestyles,” says Alex Carleton, chief creative officer at Filson. “Both are smart, tough and prepared. The collaboration between the two brands resulted in a collection perfect for our everyday heroes… The design behind the collection was led by the athletes and heroes it was made for, like frogman combat veteran and backcountry hunter, Alex Fitchler, who helped put the collection through its paces.”

The standout among the pieces has to the be the swim-ready shorts, which were made to conform to the needs of military fitness standards by being durable, breathable, and lightweight. But they also had to be easy to wash, odor-resistant, comfortable, and feature multiple pockets. The Tactical Short shines in the last aspect, as they have stash spots, inside and out, that offer secure storage for items like cash, keys, smartphone, ID, and energy chews.

The Filson x Ten Thousand Collection will be available from filson.com and tenthousand.cc beginning Friday, October 29, 2021. Prices start at $16.

