The worst part about summer is, of course, that it’s too darn hot to sleep. Throw off all the blankets, and you toss and turn because you can’t get cozy. Run the air conditioner all night long, and you end up with a summer cold—and an electric bill that haunts you well into spring. There’s got to be a sleeping solution for these sweltering summer months.

Now there is. Bedding company Buffy, already famous for its soft, lightweight Cloud comforter that’s been the salvation of many a hot sleeper for years now, comes to the rescue with an even cooler comforter—the brand new breathable Breeze. It’s designed specifically for hot sleepers. And it’s a revelation.

What Makes The Breeze So Great?

The Breeze is made using 100 percent biodegradable, Earth-friendly Eucalyptus fiber. Eucalyptus uses less water and land to produce than cotton. It’s naturally temperature-regulating, so it stays cooler and feels softer than down. And eucalyptus fiber has those same famous cooling qualities to it that make fresh eucalyptus smell so refreshing. It’s far more subtle in the Breeze comforter, of course! But that tiny bit of refreshing zest helps to keep you cool at night.

And cooler sleep means better, more rewarding sleep. Which of course, improves performance—and recovery, too. It’s a must-have for athletes.

The Breeze is naturally hypoallergenic, thanks to the eucalyptus. It’s resistant to dust, mites, and mold. And best of all, the Breeze is woven in-house, in mills established more than two generations ago by the ancestors of the company’s founder.

In addition to being more eco-friendly to grow than cotton, Buffy claims that each Breeze comforter sold saves 12 geese from being plucked. While that claim seems hard to prove, it sure is nice to think about while you’re drifting off to sleep all cozy and cool.

Here’s another plus: You only pay for Buffy stuff if you choose to keep it. So when you order the Breeze, Buffy places a seven-day hold on your account for the cost of the comforter ($220 for Full/Queen; $260 for King/Cal King). In a few days (or less depending on where you live), you’ll receive your bedding in a carbon-neutral box. The sale remains pending (or “processing,” or whatever your bank chooses to call it) for a full seven days. And the charge doesn’t go through unless you choose not to return the comforter. (Did we mention shipping and returns are free?)

But we can practically guarantee once you sleep under this comforter, you won’t want to give it up. It’s a serious bedding game-changer.

So try a Buffy Breeze today, before the hot, hazy days of summer are gone and you’re a sleep-deprived mess.

