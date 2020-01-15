



The best pair of ski boots are the ones that actually fit. Your exact foot shape, pronation, volume, skier ability and comfort requirements should be the deciding factors for selecting which boot works best for you. Of course, a boot fitter can help you. But as the saying goes, “a good boot fitter will work on any boot; a great boot fitter will tell you when it is time to start over — or when NOT to buy a boot.”

However, if you are in need of a new top-of-the-line ski boot, here are some of the best boots on the market for the various high-intensity disciplines of downhill skiing.

