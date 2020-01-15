Dynafit Hoji Free

TOURING: The Hoji series is the brainchild of one of the best freeskiers to ever live, Eric Hjorleifson himself. The latest boot in the series, the Hoji Free, is different than the rest of the lineup because it is compatible with touring frame bindings (think Salomon Shifts or full pieces). The Free has a rigid flex of 130 and features the same groundbreaking, patented HOJI LOCK System (a one-step system between ski and walk mode). The Frees also come with a new thermo-moldable “Hoji Free Liner” by specialty insole brand Sidas, as well as a super grippy POMOCA sole.

[Last: 102, Flex: 130, $899, dynafit.com]

