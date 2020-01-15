Fischer RC4 130 GET IT

ALPINE: The ski crafters at Austrian brand Fischer have been around for nearly a century, and needless to say, they know what they are doing. Their RC4 130 skis like a refined racer, but has the comfort of a less aggressive boot. With a true, consistent flex of 130 at any temperature, this boot gives precise feedback — just point and ski.

[Last: 97, Flex: 130, $950, fischersports.com]

