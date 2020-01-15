Salomon S/Pro

ALPINE: Salomon’s S/Pros are one of the best “out of the box” alpine boots on the market, fitting 70 percent of all feet. The S/Pro collection comes in various flexes and was inspired by one of the top-selling ski boot series — the Salomon X/PRO, which changed the game back in 2013. What makes this Salomon such a good fit (for most) is the redesigned instep geometry and its trademark Sensifit insert (along with Custom Shell HD and cuff), which complements the seamless liner that’s easily heat-molded for an even more customized fit.

[Last: 100, Flex: 120, $750, salomon.com]

