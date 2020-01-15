Scarpa Maestrale XT GET IT

TOURING: For those looking for a lightweight but stiff-skiing touring boot, the Maestrale XT is your best bet. Weighing in at 3.2 pounds, the Maestrale XT is made with a carbon-infused Grilamid lower piece (the same as the top-selling Maestrale RS touring boot), but coupled with a tougher two-buckle alpine cuff (that also has built in RECCO) — in other words, exactly what you want for steep, gnarly lines.

[Last (max width): 101, Flex: 130+, $895, scarpa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!