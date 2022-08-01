The dream for most of us gear heads is to have a car you drive to the track, spend the day racing, then take home—no trailer necessary. But most track-focused cars are too stiff and uncomfortable to drive very far on public streets, while road cars are too soft and supple to provide much of a thrill on a circuit. But what if there were one that was just right for both? The 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica might just be our Goldilocks answer to this quandary.

Yes, It’s Fast!

Last year, Lamborghini debuted the Huracán STO, a road car that prioritizes track experience over driving on public thoroughfares. It was certainly brilliant ripping laps at hellacious speeds, but it was quite evident the STO wasn’t a rig well-suited to bumps in the road. With the 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, the Italian maker has effectively created an STO in street clothing. The engine, transmission, and braking system are essentially the same, but the chassis has been given a softer setup, making it more comfortable in everyday situations. Also, Lamborghini has stripped away much of the aero kit, as well as the massive scoop and wing, giving it a more conventional Lamborghini aesthetic.

Of course those changes are not strictly visual, the Tecnica offers less downforce than the STO, but it does generate 35 percent more rear downforce than the Huracán EVO and 20 percent less drag. Also, Lamborghini has reshaped the underside of the car and the brake vents to keep them cooler and prevent stopping power from fading as you push it on the road or track.

To save a bit of mass, Lambo used lightweight materials including a carbon fiber hood and engine cover to reduce the weight of the Tecnica by 10 kg compared to the EVO RWD.