In motorsport, 17 seconds is an eternity. But that was the margin by which the new Lamborghini Urus Performante shattered the previous gas-powered production car record for a Pikes Peak climb—more than a full second per mile of the 12.42-mile route to the top.

The new record was a laurel that Stephan Winkleman, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, was clearly thrilled to tout before he unveiled the Urus Performante to a multitude of fans at The Quail Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week. After the crowd cleared a bit, we were able to nab an up-close look at the new SUV. While it’s not radically different from the standard Urus, there are some substantial changes both aesthetically and in performance.

Lamborghini has taken the same four-liter, twin-turbo V-8 from the regular old Urus and tuned it up a bit, giving the Performante 16 more horsepower for a total of 657 and 627 lb-ft of torque, which is unchanged, as is the eight-speed automatic transmission. Similarly, Lamborghini managed to shave off a scant 100 pounds of weight—most of that from eliminating the air suspension in favor of steel springs, which should sharpen handling.

Lambo claims the Urus Performante has the most carbon fiber parts of any other vehicle in its segment, including the hood and rear spoiler. This increases rear downforce of the Urus Performante by 38 percent—thanks to a new design that features carbon-fiber fins inspired by the Aventador SVJ. Changes to the shape of the hood and bumper make the large SUV a little more slippery through the air. The brand also lowered the Urus’s stance eight tenths of an inch and increased the overall length 0.98 inches.