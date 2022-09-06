Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times.

When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS to chat at this year’s Quail Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car week the first thing the German brand’s rep said was the new rear aero feature ramps up downforce to nearly 1,900 pounds (more on this later.) That’s a bananas level of aerodynamic pressure and not particularly necessary on public roads, but nothing about the GT3 RS is about “need” except for the need for speed.

We have yet to get behind the wheel (hopefully we’ll get the chance in early 2023), but we did get the chance to give it a once-over up close and there’s no doubt this thing is built to tear up a circuit.

Power and Performance

The power upgrade from the previous iteration is a modest one. Mainly through new camshafts with modified profiles, Porsche managed to eke out an extra 16hp from the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six-cylinder engine, taking the GT3 RS from up to 518hp and 342 lb-ft of torque. Porsche is only outfitting the GT3 RS with a seven-speed Doppelkupplung (PDK) automatic transmission, so customers hoping for a manual experience are out of luck.

The brand is advertising a 0 to 60mph time of three seconds flat for this rear-wheel drive monster, but zero people will be surprised if it gets there a tick or two quicker. However, the top speed is actually down from the previous generation, 198mph to 184mph, thanks to the added drag from the enhanced aero features.