When Indian Motorcycle delivered two Pursuit Dark Horse motorcycles to my home in Toronto, the first two production models to enter Canada, I invited one of the nation’s most beloved actors, Yannick Bisson, to join me for a ride. Bisson is a French-Canadian actor known for his long-running role as William Murdock on the popular Victorian-era detective series Murdoch Mysteries, currently running its fifteenth season. Bisson is also an avid outdoorsman and motorsports enthusiast. With his wealth of knowledge on Canadian history and landscape, and our shared enthusiasm for motorcycles, we set out to gobble up miles through Ontario’s most breathtaking cottage country on a pair of these luxury grand-touring motorcycles.

The Indian Pursuit Dark Horse is powered by a six-speed PowerPlus liquid-cooled 108 cubic inch V-twin motor that delivers 122 horsepower and 128 lbs-ft of torque. Accordingly, the bike comes with all the luxuries of a fully dressed touring bike. This includes more than 35 gallons of electronic-locking storage space, a six-gallon fuel tank for long-distance rides, and a fixed front fairing loaded with technology and easily accessed controls. The Pursuit comes in two versions: Limited with chrome finish and Dark Horse with blacked-out finishes. After I lost a coin toss for the Metallic Ruby over Black finish, we saddled up and hit the highway.

“We encountered every possible type of road on this trip,” says Bisson. “We got A-, B-, and C-grade tarmac, cut concrete, polymer paving—we even got some flat-out cottage gravel roads. It was really a mixed bag of conditions, sightlines, and speeds. These Indian Pursuits performed far beyond what I expected from a large touring bike. They really get after it and they look stellar.”