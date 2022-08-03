Last year, Harley-Davidson proudly crowed that the Pan America 1250 Special was the best-selling “adventure touring” motorcycle in the country. There’s a good reason for the storied Wisconsin brand to phrase their achievement in precisely those terms. What exactly is an “adventure touring” motorcycle? That’s a good question.

Broken down simply, it’s about as vague as answering what either of those machines might be on their own. What’s a touring motorcycle? One you can “tour” on! Yeah, okay, but are you “touring” if you take your bagger to go get groceries? Or are you only “touring” when you’ve packed overnight luggage? Are you “adventuring” only when you ride on a gravel road, or is a pizza run also an adventure?

We’re poking fun to make a more earnest point, which is that there’s no watchdog organization counting the beans that tell Honda or Suzuki or KTM or Ducati what they can call their two-wheeled appliances and how to enumerate their sales. Even states don’t have clear demarcations between what’s a street-legal motorcycle and what’s strictly made for dirt.

The Pan-American 1250 Special in Numbers

So here’s the greasy back-of-the-napkin math on the Harley-Davidson Pan-American 1250 Special. It’s a 569-pound, 150-horsepower monster targeted directly at BMW’s equally beefy R 1250 GS, which happens to be the chief competitor in the vaguely defined adventure-touring category. Harley has two innovations to up the ante—both its amazing Revolution Max V-twin and an automatically adjustable-to-your-height suspension. The latter drops the bike a few inches to just over 30 inches when you come to a stoplight. That’s not just comfier for shorter riders. Everyone has more control on a lower motorcycle.

While other bikes offer more ground clearance and lower weight, Harley’s arguing you want its V-twin’s extraordinary muscle and nobody should have to sweat riding a really tall bike. And? Well, simply put, the bigger “adventure” segment is more about looking the part of riding off-road than shredding the gnar on every ride. This isn’t a novel idea: How often do expensive SUVs touch dirt? Exactly.