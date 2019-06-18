Fishing is one of the best ways to while away a Saturday, and new casting-ready personal watercrafts make it more fun than ever.

Whether you want a SUP to hug the shore, a pedal style to focus on the rod and reel, or like the idea of a two-in-one kayak for easy paddling when you’re not angling, there’s a boat style designed for the way you want to fish.

Here are the greatest fishing watercrafts of 2019 you need to get out there and land the big one. And if you’re in need of a good fishing trip, make sure you check out the top spots in America to cast away and the best fly-fishing lodges around the world.