Garmin vívosmart 5

Even though the vívosmart 5 is one of Garmin’s simpler models, it’s still packed with useful features for working out. Several on-demand sensors track your steps, heart rate, and activity levels, and the watch offer useful real-time data, such as the Pulse Ox Sensor for checking your blood oxygen saturation. It also combines your metrics to offer Body Battery Energy monitoring, which shows you when you’re energized and when you need to rest. Feeling stressed? Activate relaxation alerts for short breathing activities during your day, or try a more extensive guided breathwork meditation.

[$150; garmin.com]

