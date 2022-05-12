2. Fitbit Charge 5 Get It

Considered Fitbit’s most advanced fitness and health tracker, this slim wristband accompanies you throughout your day and keeps tabs on all your body’s vitals. When you’re working out, the Charge 5 sends heart rate notifications if it detects anything irregular. Available with a premium membership, the Daily Readiness function uses insights from your sleep, activity, and heart rate variability to alert you when you need rest or when you’re energized for the next workout. We also like that Fitbit’s bands are interchangeable, so you can dedicate one to your sweaty gym sessions and one for casual wear.

[$150; fitbit.com]

