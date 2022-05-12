3. Polar Ignite 2 Get It

Need some inspiration for your next workout? The Ignite 2 has a built-in training guide with daily workout suggestions that sync up to your fitness level—which it knows intimately because it’s logging your stats. Try a 50-minute strength workout with six exercises, or opt for a timed cardio workout. The watch’s compact silhouette doesn’t get in your way, and the colorful display is easy to read when you’re moving. Other features include GPS, music controls, weather updates, and push notifications.

[$230; polar.com]

