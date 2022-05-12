4. InBody Band 2 Get It

The InBody Band 2 stands out because unlike other fitness trackers, it measures body fat percentage and muscle mass at your request and over time. It also automatically counts steps, calories burned, and the duration of your workouts. Because it’s so small and slight, this wearable beats bulkier models for gym wear and for wearing while you’re sleeping; when paired with the InBody app, it’ll give a full picture of your REM cycles and the quality of your sleep. That way, you can know if you’re fully recovered for your next workout.

[$149; inbodyusa.com]

