5. Xiaomi Mi Watch

Xiaomi’s fitness trackers are highly rated. The Mi Watch is one of the brand’s newer models, and it’s as light as a tube of chapstick, so it definitely won’t weigh you down in the gym. It features a 1.39-inch face and more than 100 display options. Although some users have reported slight inaccuracies and discrepancies with distance, stress tracking, and other markers, the Mi a has longer-lasting battery than most other fitness watches: 16 days of daily use and up to 50 hours while tracking sports and GPS.

[$167; amazon.com]

