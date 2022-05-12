6. Body Glove Waterproof Activity Tracker Get It

If swimming laps in the pool is your kind of workout, the Body Glove Activity Tracker is a great pick. It’s fully waterproof and monitors all the essential metrics of your swims. It’s helpful on land, too: It sends sedentary alerts to remind you to move when you get lost in screen time during working hours. Track your activity through an array of different sport modes like spin, bike, run, walk, fitness, and tennis. The lightweight silicone strap is like a second skin on your wrist, and the watch even comes with an anti-loss feature to help you locate it if it’s misplaced.

[$90; bodyglove.com]

