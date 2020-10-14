5 Things to Know About Apple’s New iPhone 12

After months of swirling rumors, Apple finally announced its new iPhone 12 during a virtual event hosted at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

As expected, Apple’s next generation iPhone will feature 5G capability, a significantly improved processing chip, better camera, several different models and much more. We’ve rounded up five of the most interesting new upgrades and improvements that Apple fans can look forward to getting their hands on soon.

5G is Here

The hype leading up to Apple’s announcement was focused largely on 5G. So it was no surprise to see Apple CEO Tim Cook announce that all iPhone 12 models would be compatible with 5G––providing users with much-improved speeds for downloads, uploads, streaming and more.

Apple brings 5G to the iPhone: “The next generation is here,” CEO Tim Cook says. #AppleEvent https://t.co/RvgHd31h24 pic.twitter.com/y5vysHTf9a — CNBC (@CNBC) October 13, 2020

Cook claimed the iPhone 12 would offer the broadest 5G nationwide coverage––including support for millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. This would allow the iPhone to reach speeds of 4Gbps. However, with 5G networks still being built up across the nation by phone carriers, don’t expect epic 5G speeds from day one.

Ultra-Powerful New Processing Chip

11 trillion operations per second––that’s the claim from Apple about the capability of their powerful A14 Bionic chip. As the first 5 nanometer chip in a smartphone, Apple boasts it is 50% faster than any other smartphone chip on the market.

The iPhone 12 will feature the A14 bionic chip—the fastest ever in a smartphone. Apple says it’s up to 50% faster than the next fastest smartphone chip. https://t.co/UqQgvSBYNS #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/gv2JrNR6z6 — WIRED (@WIRED) October 13, 2020

Ceramic Shield For Better Durability

Since the first iPhone was released in 2007, durability and ruggedness have never been its calling card. Notorious for shattered glass upon even minimal impacts, few things stop the heart quite like dropping an unprotected iPhone.

In an effort to change this narrative, Apple is introducing the Ceramic Shield. Introduced to increase the durability of the front glass, Apple will use a new high temperature crystallization step that grows nano-ceramic crystals within the glass matrix. Magical crystals aside, Apple claims this update will increase “drop performance” by four times.

Detail on @Corning‘s new Ceramic Shield tech used in the new #iPhone12: It’s made of nano ceramic crystals embedded in a glass matrix. They’re an order of magnitude smaller than the wavelength of light, and index matched to the glass to make it highly transparent. Fascinating! — Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) October 13, 2020

Big Camera Upgrades

Photography lovers will be pleased with a significant upgrade to the camera. Powered by the A14 chip and a new dual-camera system, the iPhone 12 uses computational photography to capture stunning shots with ease. This new camera system features an ultra-wide camera and new wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest yet on an iPhone. The new night mode will feature brighter pictures and better contrast in low-light settings, while “deep fusion” mode offers shots with more texture and less noise.

As for video, the camera on the iPhone 12 Pro will be able to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision, allowing users to capture, edit, and share cinema-grade videos natively on their phone. And with Super Retina XDR display, playback will look better than ever.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro supports Dolby Vision, both in its screen and its cameras, with the new Apple ProRaw file format. A new LiDAR system improves autofocus performance, and works with AR apps to add depth information to photos and video. pic.twitter.com/dCRbBon8Hf — Engadget (@engadget) October 13, 2020

Models Range From Mini to Pro Max

As usual, Apple is rolling out multiple different models of the new iPhone 12. This includes a new iPhone 12 mini––starting at $699––which Apple claims will be the smallest and lightest 5G phone in the world . On the other end of the spectrum, the iPhone 12 Pro Max––starting at $1099––will feature the largest screen and the most advanced iPhone camera system yet.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will be available for pre-order on October 16 and be available October 23. However, you’ll have to wait a little longer for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which will be available for pre-order on November 6 and available November 13.

For a complete comparison, check out this complete list of specs from each model.

Full spec comparison: The iPhone 12 vs. the 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max #AppleEvent https://t.co/I60sERc3JN pic.twitter.com/4XtS8ifI4r — CNET (@CNET) October 13, 2020

