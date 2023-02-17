Fix Home Problems Yourself With This Cartman 148Piece Tool Set

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Owning a home is one of the best feelings in the world. Your own place that isn’t beholden to anyone else. But with that comes some responsibilities that you need to deal with. Accidents can happen and we need to fix them when they crop up. Which will be a lot easier when you have the Cartman 148Piece Tool Set in your home.

Being able to get your hands dirty and fix any issues in the home on your own is great. Skipping the costly measure of having to outsource the resolution to someone else. It can be hard for sure but it’s much more rewarding. And that reward will be easier to get when you use the items in the Cartman 148Piece Tool Set.

When you get the Cartman 148Piece Tool Set, you will get plenty of tools to help you fix issues around the house. It may not be every little thing you need, like a power saw or something. But you get 148 pieces in this box and there are sure to be a lot of issues that can be fixed with just the items you find in here.

In this set, you will get a 12* Hex Key, a 9* 1/4″ Socket, a 1* Magnetic Holder 60mm, a 1* Cutter, a 1* Tape 3M, a 1* 6″ Long Nose Pliers, a 1* 5M Insulation Tape, a 5* Combination Wrench, a 2*Screwdriver, a 6* Precision Screwdriver, a 1* Screwdriver Driver, 30* Screwdriver Bits, a 77* Fastener Kit, and a 1* 8Oz Claw Hammer as well as plenty of requisite bits and heads for each item.

That’s plenty of goodies you get with one purchase. And each of these items is well made and durable, giving you a lot to work with when you gotta get in there to fix something. So if you wanna add some tools to the house for any issue that occurs, pick up the Cartman 148Piece Tool Set from Amazon right now.

Get It: Pick up the Cartman 148Piece Tool Set ($30; was $40) at Amazon

