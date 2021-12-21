This article was produced in partnership with Fjällräven.

For many people, winter is a time to hibernate indoors and catch up on reading, ideally beside a crackling fire. Going outside? Better to save those activities for the spring—unless you have some dependable winter gear in your closet. For that, you need to turn to the experts: Fjällräven. Since 1960, the Swedish outdoor brand has excelled at making superb outerwear that can go the distance, and now the company has drawn on its decades of cold-weather experience to release the Expedition Series of jackets. Whether you’re skiing, snowshoeing, or just dashing out for coffee, these layers are purpose-built to keep you warm in even the most challenging winter conditions.

The idea behind the Expedition Series was simple: Create a line of jackets so comfortable and capable that the wearer can enjoy being outside in cold weather, not just tolerate it. That concept isn’t a new one for Fjällräven. In fact, it ties back to one of the company’s most iconic pieces. The modern Expedition Series jackets are direct descendants of the first Expedition Jacket developed by Fjällräven founder Åke Nordin in the 1970s.

Åke Nordin’s Big Idea: Comfort in the Cold

It started with a very cold winter camping trip in Sweden’s Abisko plateau. Nordin spent the night shivering in his tent, and after that harrowing experience, he decided he never wanted to feel that bone-chilling cold again. So he set about making a jacket that would keep him warm even when winter brings its worst.

To do it, he had to get creative. He started with two down jackets and sewed them together, paying close attention to the baffles, or the lines of stitching that hold the down in place. These thin areas can allow cold to seep in, but by layering the two jackets and alternating the baffles on one with the down on the other, he was able to drastically reduce heat loss. To top it off, he added an insulated hood with long drawcords so the wearer could cinch it down tight over their face and leave only their eyes (ideally covered by goggles) exposed.