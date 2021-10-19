Wool Done Right: Fjällräven Finds New Ways to Work With Nature

This article was produced in partnership with Fjällräven.

When shopping for outdoor gear and apparel, it’s tempting to assume that the best items are the ones that come packed with the newest technology. Synthetic fabrics designed in a lab, space-age materials that can keep you warm, specialized membranes and coatings to repel moisture—brands have cooked up all kinds of designs to keep you comfortable when the weather is not. But Fjällräven, the Swedish outdoor gear and clothing brand founded in 1960, knows a secret. When it comes to staying warm, some of the best material is 10,000 years old and grows on the back of a sheep: wool.

Wool is nature’s ultimate performance fabric, and for decades, Fjällräven has been an expert in utilizing this wonder material. Now, as part of its goal to be the most sustainable company in the outdoor industry, Fjällräven is pioneering new ways to source, reuse, and reimagine wool for a whole range of innovative apparel.

Why Wool?

A sheep’s wool keeps the animal warm and comfortable through wet, cold conditions and also prevents it from overheating when temperatures rise. How does wool do that? Nature, as it often does, came up with an ingenious design.

Wool is an excellent temperature regulator. When packed together, wool fibers create pockets that trap air and retain warmth—either generated by a sheep, or if used in a garment for people, by a human body. The individual fibers repel water, so wool garments don’t soak up moisture, but they can absorb water vapor, so they’ll vent sweat from your body to keep you cool. Plus, wool is naturally odor-resistant; that means you can wear wool apparel multiple times, and it won’t stink. Better yet, wool is 100-percent renewable (sheep grow a new fleece every year), and fully biodegradable, too.