Jackets, Rods, and Reels: Breaking Down Fly Fishing’s Best New Gear

It’s no secret that fly anglers are keen on their gear. We’re always seeking out the latest and greatest; at the same time clinging to our all-time favorites and hoping one of these new pieces will win its way into our carefully curated gear pile. Our shelves hold a curious mix of rod tubes and old fly-line boxes, and winter ‘movie nights’ often end up with some serious time crafting flies on the vise. And while our tried-and-true pieces of gear are piled in the back of our car or carefully drying on hooks in the mudroom, we’re always wondering what new item might make days on the water just a little bit better.

Whether you’re a Colorado trout angler making plans for pre-runoff angling, a Massachusetts fisherman getting ready for spring stripers, or a traveling waterman prepping for the saltwater trip of a lifetime, here are a few new releases that are worth a longer look.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!