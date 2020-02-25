Jackets, Rods, and Reels: Breaking Down Fly Fishing’s Best New Gear

Costa Del Mar Tailwalker Sunglasses Get It

Costa’s sunglasses are the gold standard for anglers around the world. The new Tailwalker brings adjustable locking-lever temple tips with four stops for a total of nearly 30cm, allowing for a customizable, comfortable fit for long days on the water. A 45-degree bend over the ear helps eliminate pressure points without sacrificing security. The Tailwalker will be available in early March in three matte colors (black, wetlands, and fog gray).

[$189–269; available in early March at costadelmar.com]

