Jackets, Rods, and Reels: Breaking Down Fly Fishing’s Best New Gear

Loomis NRX+ Rods Get It

G. Loomis produces workhorse rods that stand up to some of the meanest fish on the planet. The brand’s newest rod series, NRX+, features the brand’s graphite matrix and resin system, rolled with an advanced compound taper construction to ensure the power, line speed, and loop stability expected from a performance fast-action rod. Beefy enough for windy conditions yet still capable of delicate presentations to spooky river residents, the NRX+ family includes more than 20 individual rods in the saltwater, freshwater, and two-handed families.

[$895; gloomis.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!