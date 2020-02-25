Jackets, Rods, and Reels: Breaking Down Fly Fishing’s Best New Gear

Orvis Mirage LT Reel Get It

Orvis’s Mirage Reels have been a high-end reel standard for years. But sometimes less is more, and the brand’s latest iteration of the classic—the Mirage LT—delivers the same performance while balancing better with modern, ultralight fly rods. With the same sealed, maintenance-free carbon/stainless steel disk drag system as its big brother, the Mirage LT is 30 percent lighter and 30 percent narrower. The smooth drag adjusts easily from zero to full drag in a single rotation, allowing for precise, quick adjustments on the water.

[$349–429; orvis.com]

