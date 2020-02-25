Jackets, Rods, and Reels: Breaking Down Fly Fishing’s Best New Gear

Orvis Pro Waders + Orvis Pro Wading Boot Get It

Established in 1856, Orvis has recently undergone a revitalization of its fly-fishing tech. The new PRO line of waders, jackets, and boots is the burliest lineup of fishing wear from the company yet. Guide-savvy features include a durable, proprietary Cordura® fabric shell, refitted neoprene booties, a zippered external pocket, and removable OrthoLite® knee pads (which help eliminate a common complaint from wading anglers—worn fabric at the knees). The paired Pro Wading Boot boasts sole technology from Michelin® is an industry-first collaboration that provides eerily efficient wet rubber traction.

[$498 and $229; orvis.com]

