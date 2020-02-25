Jackets, Rods, and Reels: Breaking Down Fly Fishing’s Best New Gear

Scientific Anglers Amplitude Smooth Infinity Line + Amplitude Smooth Infinity Salt Line Get It

Scientific Anglers’ new Amplitude Smooth line series pushes back in the face of the modern textured-line trend and offers a return to classic, smooth lines—as they should have been in the first place. These slick lines, available in both freshwater and saltwater iterations, offer up to five times less drag than traditional smooth lines thanks to the brand’s AST Plus slickness additive, which provides superior shooting ability as well as increased durability. Both fresh- and saltwater lines are crafted a half-size heavy for the ability to punch through stubborn wind, plus an extended head length provides accuracy at distance.

[$100 each; scientificanglers.com]

