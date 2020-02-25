Jackets, Rods, and Reels: Breaking Down Fly Fishing’s Best New Gear

Sight Line Provisions Giving Back Cuff Series Get It

Austin, Texas-based Edgar Diaz crafts stunning cuffs, pendants, rings, and more—all bearing various aspects of the outdoors. His sizeable freshwater and saltwater collections have quickly “trended” in the fly-fishing space; many of the industry’s best anglers can now be spotted wearing a tell-tale leather cuff bearing a burnished metal fish insignia. Diaz’s “Giving Back” Collection is a series of products that contribute to a conservation or other industry organization. Recent collaborations include handcrafted permit and arapaima cuffs that benefit indigenous fishery conservation nonprofit Indifly.

[$70–350; sightlineprovisions.com]

