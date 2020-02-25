Jackets, Rods, and Reels: Breaking Down Fly Fishing’s Best New Gear

Simms G4 Pro Jacket Get It

It’s nearly impossible to talk about fly-fishing gear without mentioning Bozeman, Montana-based Simms. Famous for its waders, the company has just released a new iteration of the beloved G4 Pro Jacket, crafted from three-layer GORE-TEX® Pro Shell fabrics. The jacket boasts thoughtful details for those putting in long hours on the water, such as a streamlined front pocket design, nine pockets (including a large rear game pocket), and a three-point adjustable storm hood with a high-visibility center hood panel.

[$650; simmsfishing.com]

