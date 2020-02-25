Jackets, Rods, and Reels: Breaking Down Fly Fishing’s Best New Gear

Thomas & Thomas Paradigm Rods Get It

Another seasoned fly-fishing brand, Thomas & Thomas recently re-released its storied Paradigm rod as “the ultimate presentation rod.” The ultralight rod offers a smooth, medium-flex action for delicate presentations to spooky trout, but has enough backbone for breezy conditions. Details such as titanium-finish, single-foot REC guides, matte roll-stamped hardware, and gorgeous maple spacers ensure the semi-gloss blue-tinted rod looks as good in the truck as on the water.

[$875; thomasandthomas.com]

