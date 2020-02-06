For Your Valentine’s Day Needs, 1-800-Flowers Has You Covered

Key To My Heart Bouquet GET IT!

This is the kind of work that makes 1-800-Flowers the go-to for all your flower needs. This is so perfectly crafted for Valentine’s Day. The red roses and pink lilies in tandem with the red vase make for an extremely romantic set up. When she gets this bouquet, she will know the love is real.

Get It: Pick up the Key To My Heart Bouquet (starting at $65) at 1-800-Flowers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!