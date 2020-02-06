For Your Valentine’s Day Needs, 1-800-Flowers Has You Covered

Love Song Bouquet GET IT!

The artistry on display with this bouquet is something to behold. You’ll get hot pink, red, light pink, and lavender roses mixed in with lavender lilies and pink limonium inside an amazingly hand-painted jewel-tone mosaic vase. That it looks this good is a sure sign of how talented the florists are at 1-800-Flowers. All of it comes together to make such a richly romantic bouquet for the holiday.

Get It: Pick up the Love Song Bouquet (starting at $75) at 1-800-Flowers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!