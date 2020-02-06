For Your Valentine’s Day Needs, 1-800-Flowers Has You Covered

Magnificent Roses Preserved Gold Kissed Red Heart GET IT!

The downside of flowers is that no matter what, they will end up dying at a certain point which is a downer. Extend the lifespan of your Valentine’s Day gift with these preserved Roses. Roses are classics for a reason. The deep red is very romantic. But these are also flecked with some gold to give them a lush quality. They come in a heart-shaped box as well, so the Valentine’s Day feel is all over these. For 6 months you will have these in your home reminding you of the love you have every day.

Get It: Pick up the Magnificent Roses Preserved Gold Kissed Red Heart Box ($250) at 1-800-Flowers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!