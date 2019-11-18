Over the weekend, the Ford Motor Company launched its newest member of the legendary Mustang family of cars: the Ford Mustang Mach E, an electric SUV. As the only electric SUV to bear the Mustang name, it’s something of a black sheep in the stable—but like its gas-powered siblings, it’s built for performance.

Ford claims in a press release that the GT Performance Edition of the Mach E will be able to reach 60 mph in “the mid-3-second range,” about the same as a Jaguar I-Pace and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Here are the details on the new ‘Stang.

The Basics

The Mach E will be available in both all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive configurations, and it comes with either a standard battery that delivers 210-230 miles of range, depending on the model, or an extended-range battery that’s good for 300 miles of range in a rear-wheel drive model. According to Ford, an AWD drive model with the extended-range battery pack can pump out 332 horsepower and 417 lb-ft. of torque. If you really want to burn some rubber, opt for the Mach E GT or GT Performance Edition, which churn out 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft. of torque.

Drive

With its touchscreens and electric motors, driving the Mach E will be a different experience than rowing through the gears on a vintage Mustang. But like any true muscle car, the Mach E has offers plenty of power to blow your hair back. Three driving modes are available, and Ford is calling them Whisper, Engaged, and Unbridled. Toggling between them alters everything from the steering feel to the ambient interior lighting for a sportier or more economical drive. According to The Verge, Ford also developed an engine sound for the Mach E the combines the whirr of an electric motor with the throaty exhaust note of a good old gas engine.

Charge

The Mach E is designed to work with a variety of charging ports, from the outlet in your garage to the latest high-powered EV stations. The Select version of the Mach E charges at a rate of 115kWh at DC fast-charging stations, while the rest of the lineup can charge at 150kWh on a fast-charge hookup. All of the models can plug into a standard 120V or 240V outlet, and Ford also offers a proprietary charging station that can juice up the batteries even faster.

How to Get One



The Mach E Select starts at $43,895, while the GT version starts at $60,500. You can make a refundable $500 deposit now, and vehicles will be available in 2020 and 2021, depending on the model.

[Starting at $43,895; ford.com]

