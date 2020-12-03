Fossil Has The SmartWaches That Rival Apple For Gifting

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There is something special in the air these days. That something special is holiday cheer. Thanksgiving was the beginning of the season and it was a great starting point for festivities. When that came to an end, it was the kicking off point for something else. And that was the holiday shopping season.

Every year, Thanksgiving ends, and Black Friday beings. When all those deals start popping up all around us, it is officially time to start shopping. Everything you could possibly hope to buy was on sale. Outlets all over were discounting so much stuff it was hard to even keep track of it all. And trust us, we tried.

Clothing, tech, movies, bedding, and all sorts of stuff was on sale. Then when Black Friday weekend came to an end, it kickstarted Cyber Monday. And while those big shopping holidays have come and gone, that doesn’t change the fact you still need to pick up some gifts for your loved ones. Nor does it change the fact that you can still find some great stuff on sale.

It may be a few weeks until the holidays are actually here, that doesn’t change the fact that you need to start shopping now. No one wants to deal with the stress of last-minute shopping, which is compounded even more this year with the massive strain all postal services have dealt with all year and will continue to deal with.

Why leave it up to chance that the gift you get your loved ones will show up on time? That’s why you need to use the time you have wisely. Make a list of everyone you’re going to get a gift for. Which is the easiest part of the process. Because when that’s done, you need to figure out what each person likes.

You can get people some basic, broad stroke gifts for people. Gift cards and the like. But that’s not special. You want to show the people in your life what they mean to you and specificity is key. So when you figure out what kinda gifts your people will appreciate, it is time to start whittling down the neverending options.

If you are looking for some great fashion options for people in your life, there is always the tried and true gift of a brand new watch. Time may march on and things may change, but watches are always in style. Especially nowadays, with the rising dominance of SmartWatches in the marketplace.

Now, you may think of SmartWatches and immediately go to Apple. And sure, Apple makes a great product. There’s no arguing with that. But this isn’t a runaway game. There are not just other good brands out there, but brands that give Apple a run for their money. And one of the biggest rivals is Fossil.

Fossil has been one of the great watch brands for a long time. And for good cause. It’s a brand that consistently makes stylish pieces that any man would love to wear. And while analog watches have been the go-to for a long time, the shift into making SmartWatches has been an easy one for the brand.

One just has to look at all of the options of Fossil SmartWatches on the site to see how smooth the transition has been. So many great options that would make for a great gift this holiday. So many that you may have a bit of a hard time picking out the one for you.

That is why we are here. We are here to display 5 of the great Fossil SmartWatches for you to peruse. Laid out for you guys below. Each watch is a different model with a different look to it. That way you can see the variety of options and pick out the one you think would work best for the family or friend that will be receiving it this holiday season.

The holiday season can be a stressful one, especially in 2020. So take a bit of the stress out of the season by getting your shopping done early and pick up one of these Fossil SmartWatches for someone in your life. You will thrill anyone who receives one this year.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!