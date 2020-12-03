Gear

Fossil Has The SmartWaches That Rival Apple For Gifting

Gen 5 Smartwatch Garrett HR
5
Fossil 4 / 5

Gen 5 Smartwatch Garrett HR

With a watch like this in tow, any guy can easily go from work to the gym with ease. It’s got a great design that fits like a dream with any business appropriate outfit, while also aiding with any workout without getting in the way. This is a great looking, efficient watch that offers a lot of options for your family.

Get It: Pick up the Gen 5 Smartwatch Garrett HR ($295) at Fossil

