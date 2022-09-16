Free up Some Space on Your Computer With This WD External Hard Drive

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Storage space on our devices has gotten much larger than it used to be. But even with all the storage space these computers and phones and whatnot can come with, there’s never enough space. It’s better to have more and not need it than need it and not have it. Which is why the WD Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive is something every guy should have.

First off, the WD Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive is so great because of the massive amounts of space it comes with. You got 5 TBs of space on here which is going to be pretty hard to fill up. Unless you’re editing a movie and have a ton of raw footage to deal with, this should be in your life for quite some time.

Using this is pretty easy as well. You don’t even need to plug it into a wall outlet. Just plug the USB cord into the computer and it will connect pretty quickly. From there, just drag the files you want onto the drive into to folder that pops up on the computer, and voila. You made the move. Simple as can be.

Convenience is also key when it comes to the WD Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive. Not just in terms of the ease of use, but in how compact it is. You can store it in a drawer or something so it isn’t in the way. And you can bring it with you on any trip without it taking up any space. Can help keep you entertained on a long trip from home.

The WD Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive is a pretty great little device. It’s small but packs quite the punch. A lot of storage space that’ll make it easier for you to have all the digital files you can hope for. Head on over to Best Buy right now and pick one up while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the WD Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive ($106; was $180) at Best Buy

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers