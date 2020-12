Wrapped™ Diamond Bolo Bracelet GET IT!

If you want to impress the lady in your life with a great gift, this bracelet will surely do the trick. It’s so appealing to the eye and will look wonderful on her wrist. And the deal is so good that you won’t even think twice about picking it up.

Get It: Pick up the Wrapped™ Diamond Bolo Bracelet ($299; was $800) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!